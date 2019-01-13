Wine week celebrating 2 'Wine Dynasties' this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Wine Week is celebrating two "Wine Dynasties" this year.

The husband-and-wife team of Gina Gallo and Jean-Charles Boisset are featuring a guided wine tasting at a seminar-style event on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Puritan Conference Center in Manchester.

Boisset was born into the world of wine in Burgundy, France. He implemented organic and biodynamic farming techniques throughout his family's estate vineyards, which includes DeLoach Vineyards in California's Russian River Valley. Gallo is a third-generation winegrower from one of America's most historic winemaking families.

This year's Winter Wine Spectacular to raise money for Easterseals New Hampshire is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. More than 1,800 wines are available for sampling.

Wine Week starts Sunday, Jan. 20.