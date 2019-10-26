Wine tasting to benefit cancer center program

A wine tasting, “A Wicked Wine Evening,” to benefit New Milford Hospital’s Breast Health Program will be held Nov. 1 at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in town.

The event, which will run until 9 p.m., will feature food, wine and music.

Catering will be provided by Kerry Gold. Lucia Ristorante will donate flatbreads as an end-of-the-night option. Yokohama will offer a sushi section for VIP guests.

Offerings will include activities to benefit Joe’s Salon’s Wig Program and the hospital’s Eating Well Program.

New this year will be a small silent auction that will feature a foursome round of golf, a wine tour and limo for four, tickets to see the Rockettes and include a backstage pass, a Bank Street Theater one year unlimited pass and more.

Music will be provided by The ReSounders.

VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry at 6 p.m. General admission is $40 for the main tasting room at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits at 164 Danbury Road, in the Stop & Shop plaza, and online at www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com.