Wine tasting to benefit cancer center program

A wine tasting, “A Wicked Wine Evening,” to benefit New Milford Hospital’s Breast Health Program will be held Oct. 26 at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in town.

The event, which will run until 9 p.m., will feature food, wine and music.

Tickets can be purchased at Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits at 164 Danbury Road, in the Stop & Shop plaza, and online at www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com

VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry at 6 p.m. into the main tasting room and exclusive lounge.

General admission is $40 for the main tasting room at 6:30 p.m.