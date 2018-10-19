‘Wine Appreciation’ class on tap

The New Milford Senior Center will offer a special event, “An Introduction to Wine Appreciation,” Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Classic Liquors at 149 Danbury Road (Route 7) in town.

Guests will have an opportunity to learn the basics of wine making, sample three different wines and take a bottle of wine home.

The cost is $20.

For more information and RSVP, call the senior center at 860-350-6075.