‘Wine Appreciation’ class on tap
The New Milford Senior Center will offer a special event, “An Introduction to Wine Appreciation,” Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Classic Liquors at 149 Danbury Road (Route 7) in town.
Guests will have an opportunity to learn the basics of wine making, sample three different wines and take a bottle of wine home.
The cost is $20.
For more information and RSVP, call the senior center at 860-350-6075.
