Windows broken, 1 arrested as Iowa City protest gets violent

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa City say a peaceful demonstration against police brutality turned violent late Tuesday when protesters broke windows at a county building and threw rocks and water bottles at officers.

Protesters said that Johnson County sheriff’s deputies deployed pepper spray during the clash, which occurred before midnight near the Johnson County Health and Human Resources building.

Police arrested University of Iowa student Sevad Duratovic, saying he was seen “stepping away from a broken window carrying a baseball bat” and then swinging at the window of a nearby vehicle.

Duratovic was tackled and handcuffed, and said he was hit in the eyes with pepper spray as he was walking to a police vehicle. He said his roommate and others were sprayed when they tried to tell deputies they arrested the wrong man.

A court document alleges that protesters used pepper spray against officers but doesn't elaborate.

The violence came after hundreds of people peacefully protested throughout Iowa City for hours.

Duratovic said Wednesday that he didn't break any windows or ever swing the bat. He said he picked up the rolling bat from the ground after someone else smashed windows and gave it to another person after a few seconds.

Duratovic, 22, of Waterloo, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released from jail Wednesday morning.