Wind turbine project ordered to explain state impact

HOLLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Public Utilities Commission now says a wind turbine project in northern Vermont must explain its economic impact and whether it fits into the state's energy plan.

The Caledonian Record reports the proposed 2.2-megawatt Dairy Air Wind project in Holland was originally granted a waiver on its impact on the economy and the state's energy plan due to its small status.

The commission this week reversed the waiver citing limits in the local grid capacity. The area has constraints on the output of renewable energy projects and another project is also proposed for the grid.

The commission said it is looking toward moving the Dairy Air Wind case toward a resolution as quickly as possible.

