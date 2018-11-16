Wind tower developers lose another round in court

FAIRBANK, Iowa (AP) — Developers of three northeast Iowa wind turbine towers have lost another round in their battle to keep them up or rebuild them.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that a three-judge Iowa Supreme Court panel rejected the developers' appeal Wednesday. The justices let stand a July 11 decision by their colleague, Justice David Wiggins, to affirm a district court's decision.

The 450-foot-tall (137 meters) towers were erected in 2015 just east of Fairbank. They drew opposition from housing developers and neighboring homeowners who believed the towers would be detrimental to the city. Fairbank City Council members filed a lawsuit that said Fayette County issued construction permits without following zoning ordinances.

The developers have been taking down the turbines under a court-ordered deadline of Dec. 9 . The developers' attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

