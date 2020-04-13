Wind, rain to lash New England as Maine recovers from storm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm packing gusts upward of 60 mph began moving into New England on Monday, promising to spread more misery in states where people are sheltering in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Maine, utility crews braced for more power outages after working around the clock to restore electricity for more than a quarter-million homes and businesses that lost electricity during a snowstorm late last week.

“It's going to add to the heartache,” said meteorologist Tom Hawley from the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. “Some places that got their power might lose it again. It’s not a good situation.”

Utilities in Vermont and New Hampshire are also warning of power outages from the strong winds and heavy rains that are expected be a problem for the entire region from Connecticut to Maine.

But it was particularly troublesome in Maine where a stretch of bad weather began with heavy snow Thursday night and Friday morning in Maine. As of Monday morning, Central Maine Power and Emera Maine still had about 20,000 homes and businesses without power.

The ground is saturated from melting snow and rain, possibly making it easier for the wind to topple trees, said Unitil spokesman Alec O’Meara in New Hampshire.