Winchester to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a talk and book signing with revered New York Times best-selling author Simon Winchester, a former Gunn Library Luminary, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Winchester will discuss and sign copies of “The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World.”

Winchester traces the development of technology from the Industrial Age to the Digital Age to explore the single component crucial to advancement - precision - in a superb history that is both an homage and a warning for our future.

The author has penned many books, including “The Professor and the Madman,” “The Men Who United the States,” “The Map That Changed the World,” “The Man Who Loved China,” “A Crack in the Edge of the World” and “Krakatoa,” all of which were New York Times bestsellers and appeared on numerous best and notable lists.

In 2006, Winchester was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire by Her Majesty the Queen.

He resides in western Massachusetts.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookstore.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.