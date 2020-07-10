Williams scholarship awarded to Shepaug grad

Shepaug Valley School in Washington has announced the 44th annual Sheree L. Williams Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Owen Matthew Moore.

The award was presented to Owen June 10 at the high school’s senior scholarship night.

Owen, who is the son of Daniela and Sandra Moore of New Preston, will attend Central Connecticut State University in New Britain in the fall.

The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is going on to higher education in the fall.

Award recipients are chosen on the basis of academic achievement and financial need.

As well as being the senior class president, Owen has demonstrated leadership in his role as president of the Shepaug Student Council, a leader in the Shepaug Spartan Club, and as a team captain for the cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track teams.

Academically, Owen's determination to succeed is evidenced by his membership in the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and in his high achievements in honors and AP level classes.

Owen has immersed himself in Shepaug's school culture and his community, giving back whenever he can.

This year’s selection committee was the class advisors, high school guidance counselors, and scholarship committee members.

Sheree, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Williams of Southbury, was a Shepaug graduate who died at the age of 21 after a long fight against bone cancer.

To ensure continuing annual rewards in Sheree’s memory, a memorial scholarship committee was established in the spring of 1977 by a group of friends and staff of Shepaug High School.

Gifts in any amount are welcome. Checks should be payable to the Sheree Williams Memorial Scholarship, and sent to Ameriprise Financial, care of Holly Haas, at 900 Main St., South Suite 201, Southbury, CT, 06488.