Wildlife officials work to coax stray sea lion back to sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Wildlife officials came up with a new plan to coax a Steller sea lion back to the ocean after it has been shuffling through neighborhoods in the southeast Alaska city of Sitka since Friday.

The Anchorage Daily News reports officials were planning Sunday to construct a passageway of tarps and boards to keep the animal from seeing people, hoping the blinds with put him at ease and direct him back to the sea.

The adult male sea lion was first spotted on a road in Sitka on Friday morning. It then wandered to various locations and was observed in a wooded area on Japonski Island on Sunday.

Julie Speegle, a spokeswoman with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says the sea lion is "likely stressed, dehydrated and hungry."

