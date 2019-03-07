Wildlife agency to discuss hunting, fishing proposals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission plans to discuss proposed hunting and fishing regulation changes at its spring meeting this week.

A statement from the commission says members will meet Friday in Frankfort and discuss proposals that include creating new hunting zones for black bears, removing some restrictions and adjusting the harvest quota.

The commission also plans to set waterfowl season dates and discuss changes to its hunter education program and carcass disposal requirements for taxidermists.

Proposed changes in fishing regulations on the agenda include setting a 10-inch size limit on crappie in Barren River Lake and removing some restrictions on catching and selling Asian carp.

The meeting will be held at Kentucky Fish and Wildlife's campus in Frankfort and is open to the public.