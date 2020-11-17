Wildfire threatens some Reno homes in dangerous winds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire in southwest Reno that is threatening some homes in dangerously high winds.

Authorities have shut down a main thoroughfare, McCarran Boulevard, in both directions in the Caughlin Ranch area.

The Reno Fire Department is asking some people to voluntarily evacuate their residences due to winds gusting to nearly 50 mph (80 kph).

Caughlin Ranch Elementary School has been placed on a precautionary code yellow lockdown because of the fire, but school police say it’s not currently threatened by the blaze that started at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, crews north of Reno are battling a vegetation fire that broke out along the California-Nevada line and has forced the closure of State Highway 70 near Vinton and Chilcoot, California. Authorities say it isn’t currently threatening any structures.