Wildfire risk up in New York amid windy and warm weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say the risk for wildfires is up due to rising temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Department of Environmental Conservation officials on Wednesday urged New York residents to obey the statewide burn ban amid the heightened wildfire risk. Residential brush burning is prohibited through May 14 across New York.

Separately, the National Weather Service has issued a "red flag" warning covering the Southern Tier and the Catskills. The temporary red flag warning indicates the presence of outdoor conditions that can contribute to new fires or the rapid spread of existing fires.