Wildfire kept away from historic California observatory

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014, file photo, shows the dome of the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which houses the 100-inch (254 cm) Hooker Telescope in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Firefighters burned off vegetation on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, to protect the observatory from a wildfire. less FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014, file photo, shows the dome of the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which houses the 100-inch (254 cm) Hooker Telescope in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. ... more Photo: John Antczak, AP Photo: John Antczak, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wildfire kept away from historic California observatory 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have prevented a California wildfire from damaging the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which played a pivotal role in early 20th century confirmation that galaxies exist outside the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles came within 500 feet of the observatory on Tuesday but a bulldozer line, burnout operations, water drops and brush clearance maintained there created protection, Angeles National Forest officials said in social media posts.

“While there is still much work to be done in southwest and in the northern sections of the fire, your firefighters did incredible work around Mt. Wilson today,” they said overnight.

By early Wednesday the blaze had burned more than 69 square miles (178.7 square kilometers) and remained just 3% but fire behavior moderated.

Mount Wilson rises to an elevation of more than 5,700 feet (1,737.3 meters) about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

In addition to its famed 100-inch (254-centimeter) telescope, the peak has other historic telescopes as well as modern astronomy instruments currently in use.

More than 16,600 firefighters are on the lines of more than two dozen major California wildfires.