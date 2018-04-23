https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Wildfire-burns-300-acres-in-western-Iowa-near-12857831.php
Wildfire burns 300 acres in western Iowa near Missouri River
Published 3:57 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire that burned roughly 300 acres near the Missouri River in western Iowa.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the fire that burned on Sunday has been contained, but it continued to smolder on Monday.
The fire started near Council Bluffs and covered more than 2 miles of brush and trees to the Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects to south Omaha.
The fire also damaged an all-terrain vehicle park that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources manages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
