Wildcat Creek, Irish dancers to perform

The New Milford Commission on the Arts will sponsor an Irish music and dance event March 16 in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day.

Live music by Wildcat Creek will be offered and members of the McArdle School of Irish Dance will perform at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event is hosted by Felicia Michael and Bob Brophy of The Blue Yodels.

Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.