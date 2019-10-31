WildCat Creek to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a musical performance with the local Irish band WildCat Creek Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The group, which has traditional roots, blends Celtic, Appalachian and world music with dance tunes, ballads and vocal and instrumental improv.

Band members include David Paton, Tom White, Kane Clawson, Ren Nickson and Mike Prentice.

Fiddle, concertina, bouzouki, mandolin, hammer dulcimer, banjo, guitar, bass and percussion instruments will be used.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Pre-paid reservations are recommended by calling the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050 or visiting www.jccinsherman.org by Nov. 1.