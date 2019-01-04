Wife of mayor killed in Afghanistan praises veterans charity

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The wife a Utah mayor killed while serving in the National Guard in Afghanistan is calling for support of a veterans' charity.

The Deseret News reports that Jennie Taylor spoke to reporters at a news conference Thursday, just two month after her husband, Maj. Brent Taylor, was killed serving in Afghanistan. He had taken a leave of absence from his post as mayor of North Ogden during his deployment and was expecting to return to the job in January when he was killed.

Officials say he died when a member of the Afghan security forces shot him. He had been training commandos in Afghanistan.

Jennie Taylor says the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off her entire mortgage following her husband's death. The charity is based in New York.