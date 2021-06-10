Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 1:52 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
