A check for $12,000 was recently presented to New Milford Hospital to support its Breast Health Fund at the Diebold Cancer Center. With the help of the leading committee from 19 Main, Joe’s Salon and Western Connecticut Health Network, which operates the hospital, more than $12,000 was raised at the third annual Wicked Wine Evening held at the 19 Main venue in town last fall. The event was hosted by NeJaime’s Wine and Spirits in New Milford. More than 200 individuals attended the event, and 30 vendors participated. Wine, beer and spirits were served. This year’s event featured platinum sponsors Nicholas Tobin Insurance, Structured Homes, Bakewell and Mulhare, Matson Financial, Webster Bank and RC3 Electric, gold sponsors Cramer and Anderson, UBS and Omaha Beef, and silver sponsors Hudson Valley Preservation, Mind Body Connect and Source Construction. The next Wicked Wine event will be held Nov. 1. Above are, from left to right, on the left side of the check, in front, Jody NeJaime, Meredith Cleary, president of Bank Street Group and Cindy Tyler, NMH breast care navigator and, in back, Dr. Thomas Koobatian, chief of staff at New Milford Hospital and Tracey Sheedy, and, on the right side of the check, in front, Kylie Costello, 19 Main event coordinator, John NeJaime, owner of NeJaime’s Wine and Spirits, Karen Ross, owner of Joe’s Salon and Becky Mulhare, and, in back, Nancy Meyer and Adele Oconnor of the WCHN Foundation.