Wichita schools look to expand breakfast options

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita school officials are looking for ways to ensure students don't start the school day hungry, which advocates say can lead to learning and behavioral issues.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 10 Wichita middle and high schools offer extended serving times in cafeterias, grab-and-go breakfasts and breakfast after homeroom or first period.

David Paul is the director of nutrition services for the Wichita school district. He says the district is serving about 1,000 additional breakfasts a day at the schools, which is a 45 percent increase.

Kansas Appleseed is an anti-poverty nonprofit. The group's May 2018 report says hungry students have difficulties learning, decreased attendance and more behavior issues.

The district plans to collect data from participating schools to see if there's an improvement in test scores, absences and behavior.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com