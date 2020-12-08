Wichita man who stole vehicle with 3 kids inside sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who stole a van with young children inside was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.

Jason Barajas, 32, pleaded guilty in October to theft and aggravated endangering a child. He was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in prison, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said.

On June 19, 2019, Wichita police were called to a convenience store, where a woman said she had left her three children, ages 2, 1 and 8 months, inside the van while she went inside to buy something. The keys were left in the van, police said.

Barajas was sitting in a car next to the van and drove away with it, police said. The van was recovered about 30 minutes later with the children inside.

Barajas left his cellphone in the van and police used it to track him down.