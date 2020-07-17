Wichita man pleads guilty in hallucinogenic mushroom case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms in his home, federal prosecutors for Kansas said.

Corey Logan, 35, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manufacturing a controlled substance, prosecutors said. In March 2018, police responded to a report of a shooting at Logan’s home and found Logan wounded, authorities said.

Officers also found an indoor mushroom operation in a bedroom, including about 215 grams of mushrooms with a street value of more than $2,000, police said. Logan, who has since recovered, faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 2.