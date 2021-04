WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita city leaders are considering overhauling their ethics code and for the first time setting a limit on gifts to city council members.

The proposed rules drafted over the past year would ban gifts worth more than $150 a year, establish an anonymous hotline for reporting ethics violations and set up an appointed commission to review complaints. Violating the new ethics code could result in a fine between $100 and $1,000, according to The Wichita Eagle.