Who's prince of potholes? Maine searches for "worst road"

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An organization in Maine is asking drivers in the state to nominate roads they think are the worst in the state.

The Maine Better Transportation Association says it's looking for roads that pop with potholes, rattle rims with rough pavement and generally make driving difficult. It says the state's roads, highways and bridges have had an especially bad year, in part due to weather.

The winner of the contest will receive a very specific prize of $529. The group says that's the amount researchers say every resident of the state pays in extra maintenance, repairs and accident costs as a result of bad roads.

The American Society of Civil Engineers' Maine section says 18 percent of the highways in the state are in poor condition or worse.

Online: MBTAonline.org