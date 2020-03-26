Whitmer due for update on virus response; jail boss dies

DETROIT (AP) — A commander at a Detroit-area jail has died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, authorities said.

Donafay Collins, 63, was in a hospital for nearly two weeks and had other health complications, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon said.

“I've been feeling very heavy since all of this transpired because I know that this is not the last of it,” said Napoleon, who had known Collins since they were boys on Detroit's east side.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer planned to give an update Thursday about the state's response to the coronavirus.

Henry Ford Health System said it had nearly 400 patients at five hospitals Thursday morning, although the numbers can swiftly change.

By Wednesday, there were nearly 2,300 cases reported statewide and 43 deaths. Most of the cases — 85% — were reported in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, but more than half of the state's 83 counties have been affected.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.