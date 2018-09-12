White House approves Iowa disaster declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Iowa following severe storms and tornadoes in July.

Trump issued the declaration Wednesday, making federal funding available to state and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit groups on a cost-sharing basis.

The declaration applies to damage from storms and tornadoes on July 19 in the counties of Lee, Marion, Marshall, and Van Buren. The storms included tornadoes that damaged or destroyed buildings in Marshalltown and Pella.

The declaration also makes federal money available to hazard mitigation efforts on a cost-sharing basis.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' request for funding under the federal Individual Assistance Program for homeowners, renters and businesses in Marshall and Polk counties for the July 19 is still under review by the White House.