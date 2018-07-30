Whistler developing a reputation as a golf destination









WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — The village of Whistler in Canada's British Columbia has a long-standing reputation as a world-class ski destination. With two massive mountains, pristine powder and a wide variety of terrain, it's no wonder.

Through the years, Whistler also became renowned for its summer activities, from fishing and hiking to zip lining and mountain biking.

Here's one you may not know: Whistler is a must-play golf destination.

With four scenic championship courses designed by top-name designers and set among the towering mountains, Whistler is a bucket-list stop for any avid golfer.

The courses are Nicklaus North Golf Course, Whistler Golf Club, Big Sky Golf Club and Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Course.