Whiffenpoofs to perform in concert

The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will present a program with the Yale Whiffenpoofs Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in New Milford.

The concert will be held at the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs is the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a capella group.

Tickets are $55 for preferred seating, $35 for general seating and $10 for students and can be purchased at www.wiffs.eventbrite.com.

The Roger Sherman Chapter will donate a portion of the proceeds to the church’s “Raise the Roof” campaign.

For more information, call 860-372-8389.