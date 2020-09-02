Where to find bus route information

Bus routes for students in the Greater New Milford area will be posted on district websites and/or school websites in the days leading up to the start of school for each district.

If routes aren’t posted on the sites when first checked, it is advised to check back.

New Milford routes, including Hill and Plain School, Northville Elementary School, Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Schaghticoke Middle School and New Milford High School, as well as Faith Academy in New Milford, Shepaug Valley School in Washington, Henry Abbott Tech, Nonnewaug in Woodbury and the Magnet School in Danbury will be posted at www.newmilfordps.org, under “Parents,” Parents Information,” “General Information, Transportation,” and “2020-21 Bus Routes.” Or, follow https://www.newmilfordps.org/transportation.

Sherman routes will be posted at www.shermanschool.com, under “Parents.”

Region 6’s Warren bus routes will be posted on the district site at www.rsd6.org, under “District Information.”

Routes for Region 12 will be posted at www.region-12.org.

Information for where to find Region 1 routes will be announced ASAP.