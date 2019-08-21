Where to find bus route information

Bus routes for students in the Greater New Milford area will be posted on district websites and/or school websites in the days leading up to the start of school for each district.

If routes aren’t posted on the sites when first checked, it is advised to check back.

New Milford routes, including Hill and Plain School, Northville Elementary School, Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Schaghticoke Middle School and New Milford High School, as well as Faith Academy in New Milford, Shepaug Valley School in Washington, Henry Abbott Tech, Nonnewaug in Woodbury and the Magnet School in Danbury will be posted at www.newmilfordps.org , under “Transportation.”

Sherman routes will be posted at www.shermanschool.com , under “Parents.”

Region 6’s Warren bus routes will be posted on the district site at www.rsd6.org, under “District Information.”

Routes for Region 12, which serve the towns of Washington, Bridgewater and Roxbury, will be posted at www.region-12.org, under “Parents & Students.”

Routes for Kent Center School will be emailed to parents, but can also be found at www.kentcenterschool.org. For more information or questions, call the main office at 860-927-3537.

Routes for Housatonic Valley Regional High School will be posted at www.hvrhs.org.