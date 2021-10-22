Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and CASEY SMITH, Associated Press/Report for America Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 2:59 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans. Many people, they argued, would then come off the sidelines and take the millions of jobs that employers were desperate to fill.
Yet three months after half the states began ending that federal payment, there's been no significant influx of job seekers.
