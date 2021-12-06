When families are going through a hard time, this New Milford volunteer helps bring them lasagna
1 of11
Danielle Weisberg is the regional leader for a nonprofit called Lasagna Love, that provides free home-made cooked meals to people in need. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in New Milford, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11
Danielle Weisberg is the regional leader for a nonprofit called Lasagna Love, that provides free home-made cooked meals to people in need. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in New Milford, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Danielle Weisberg is the regional leader for a nonprofit called Lasagna Love, that provides free home-made cooked meals to people in need. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in New Milford, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Danielle Weisberg is the regional leader for a nonprofit called Lasagna Love, that provides free home-made cooked meals to people in need. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in New Milford, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Danielle Weisberg is the regional leader for a nonprofit called Lasagna Love, that provides free home-made cooked meals to people in need. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in New Milford, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
Lasagna by Danielle Weisberg
Danielle Weisberg Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Lasagna by Danielle Weisberg
Danielle Weisberg Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW MILFORD — When going through a rough time, sometimes a hot, fresh meal is the best medicine.
New Milford resident Danielle Weisberg is regional leader of Lasagna Love, a nonprofit organization that provides a free lasagna meal delivered to the doorstep of anyone who is struggling, whether financially or emotionally — no questions asked.
Sandi is editor of The New Milford Spectrum. She also contributes to the Danbury News-Times and to Hearst Connecticut's breaking news coverage.