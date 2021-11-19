What's inside Biden's $1.85T social and climate measure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming has passed the House, pushing it one step closer to law.
The 2,135-page bill includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs, expanded health care programs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit, among many other provisions. But Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the timeframe for some programs to whittle down the cost. Some proposals have been dropped entirely.