What's in Biden speech? Lawmakers race to add priorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, lawmakers are intensifying the push to make sure key priorities are included in the next phase of his massive infrastructure reinvestment program, the American Families Plan.
Biden is expected to unveil parts of the proposal this week, focusing on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of the household architecture that undergird everyday life for countless Americans. It would be paid for by hiking taxes on very high-income households, in keeping with the president’s vow not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year.