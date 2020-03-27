What’s happening with the college admissions process now?

I have reached out to a couple dozen college admissions reps with the following inquiries:

How can prospective students (current juniors and sophomores) show demonstrated interest when they're not able to visit college campuses?

How can a student learn more about a school and its programs when admission reps won't be visiting area high schools or participating in college fairs this spring?

What can accepted students do to get a better sense of each school now that they won't have the opportunity to attend an accepted student’s day?

The feedback I've received states that virtual live chats and virtual information sessions via Skype will be offered and are encouraged in lieu of in-person visits.

That being said, some schools will remain open and staffed and are available to provide private tours, albeit on an otherwise empty campus.

Many college websites already include virtual tours; now would be a good time to use them.

Admissions reps also stressed their availability via email and/or phone and encourage contact from students who are interested in learning more about the school, a particular program, etc., as well as from accepted students still weighing their options.

Specifically regarding admitted student revisit days, Ned Leggit of the University of Vermont said this: "We will be sending out communications on that shortly.”

“In the meantime, all of our staff are making themselves available to answer questions via phone, email, and/or Skype,” he said.

Another rep who asked to remain anonymous, recommends "joining social media/college search communities (ZeeMee, RaiseMe, Hobsons, facebook, instagram) and participating in virtual sessions and webinars ... to signal engagement and learn about things happening on campuses."

Some reps indicated that due to current circumstances, they'd be extending the decision day deadline from May 1 to June 1, so students should reach out to specific schools/reps to clarify this.

Regarding current high school juniors and sophomores, Kyler Jesanis at Roger Williams University, said,” Look for summer programs that colleges have for early access to college life or academic programming; look for special summer visit opportunities."

Overall, it seems the best thing to do is to reach out and stay in touch with the admissions reps for your geographic area.

Most admissions pages for college websites will provide a link to a list of their admissions representatives, the territories they cover, and their contact info.

I would think email would be a preferable means of communication, though phone calls appear to be welcomed as well.

When you do reach out to a rep, please be patient when waiting on a reply. I expect they'll be inundated with questions in the next several weeks.

If there are general questions that you think I might be able to answer, by all means, email me.

There’s also news regarding SAT cancellations.

The College Board cancelled most of the March 14 testing dates. Given that schools will probably ot open before March 25, it would stand to reason that the published retake dates of April 28-29 would apply.

Some Connecticut schools had an original test date of April 14 and may not be affected.

When in doubt, it is always best to check with your school's guidance department.

Because there is a likelihood that the test will be pushed back to the late April dates, Access Success will run another SAT Prep course the weekends of April 18-29 (English portion) and April 25-26 (math portion).

Students may register for a single subject or for both.

For more information, fees and registration, visit Access Success’ website at www.accesssuccess.com.

Francesca Morrissey is owner of Access Success, LLC, a n academics, college counseling and educational success center in New Milford.