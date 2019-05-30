’What’s Up with Cuba’ slated

The Washington Democratic Town Committee will sponsor a program, “What’s Up with Cuba Now?,” June 2 at 2 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

Wendy W. Luers, founder and president of The Foundation for a Civil Society (FCS), will lead the talk at the Wykeham Road library.

Luers and her husband Ambassador William Luers have been involved in cultural exchanges with Cuba since 2015 under the umbrella of her Foundation for a Civil Society.

Ambassador Luers negotiated the opening of the U.S. and Cuban Interest Sections in 1977 when he was assistant secretary for Latin America.

Luers will discuss the current relations between Cuba and the United States, which are changing constantly.