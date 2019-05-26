‘What’s Happening in New Preston?’

The Washington Conservation Commission will on May 30 at 6:30 p.m. present “What’s Happening in New Preston?” at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

A discussion of New Preston open space, the former Moore property, New Preston Falls, a history of local mills and an update on the commission’s participation in the Western Connecticut Clean Air Action group will be offered at the Wykeham Road library.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.