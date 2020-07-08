‘What a super way to end their 2020 school year’

[This is an open letter to the townspeople, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, New Milford High School Principal Greg Shugrue, the New Milford Police Department, Water Witch Hose Co. #2 and all others involved in this year’s New Milford High School graduation ceremony for the 2020 graduates by Annette Golembeski of New Milford.]

I rode in the same car with my grandson along the Parade with all the students in their cars that had special decorations.

The procession starting at my sons’ former high school, now known as Sarah Noble Intermediate School, to Route 7 where all the townspeople lined up along the side of the road waving to all of our students and to everyone in their vehicles.

When the parade arrived at the high school there was a beautiful display of the 2020 NMHS graduates’ pictures and balloons and a fire truck displayed a huge flag welcoming all of us.

The parade of cars followed behind the school to the front where we saw all the NMHS teachers lined up in front of their respective cars cheering all of us and their students. What a nice personal touch that was.

NMHS had it situated so that each car with their student going around the circle had to stop at the first point to give their card with their name to be announced on the car radio.

Then each student left the car to proceed to have their diploma given to them along with multiple pictures for them to have as a beautiful remembrance.

What a super way to end their 2020 school year.

This event made me a very proud grandmother of this town. What a great job.

Thank you so very much.