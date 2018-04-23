https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/What-Happens-When-program-set-12843115.php
‘What Happens When...’ program set
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
The New Milford Youth Agency will present a program, “What Happens When….the Plan is No Longer the Plan,?” April 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Dr. Joel Singer, director of the Causeway Collaborative, will lead the program at the Maxx on Railroad Street.
The free presentation will highlight the predetermined pathway students learn in grades K-12 and will provide students with insight into how an atypical pathway is often common.
For more information and RSVP, call Jason at 860-210-2030 or email jason@youthagency.com.
