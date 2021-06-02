Western Sahara independence chief leaves Spain for Algeria

MADRID (AP) — The leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco who is at the center of a diplomatic row between Rabat and Madrid flew out of Spain to Algeria on Tuesday night, his group said.

Brahim Ghali was released from a hospital in northern Spain following more than six weeks of treatment after contracting COVID-19, according to a statement sent to The Associated Press by the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, which is based in refugee camps in western Algeria.