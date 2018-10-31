Western NY college unveils new media, gaming studio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Rochester Institute of Technology has unveiled a new, state-of-the-art media and gaming studio.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports the school opened Magic Spell Studios on Tuesday. It is part of RIT's Magic Center, with the word Magic standing for Media, Arts, Games, Interaction and Creativity. The 52,000-square-foot center includes a theater, film sound stage and creative rooms.

New York state gave the school $13.5 million to help build the facility. Companies and nonprofits like Cisco and the Wegman Family Charitable Foundation also contributed funding.

RIT President David Munson says Magic Spell Studios will give the Finger Lakes region a "competitive edge." Munson adds that the facility will help grow jobs in a global market that's expected to reach about $115 billion this year.

___

