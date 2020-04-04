Western Michigan boy struck, killed by pickup truck

Bridgeton Township, Mich. (AP) — A 10-year-old western Michigan boy has been struck and killed by a pickup truck.

The child was hit about 7:30 p.m. Friday in Newaygo County’s Bridgeton Township, WOOD-TV reported Saturday.

He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 20-year-old pickup driver was grading a driveway when the boy was struck, sheriff's deputies said.

Bridgeton Township is north of Grand Rapids.