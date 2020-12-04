Western Indiana standoff ends after more than a day

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana standoff at a hotel lasting more than 24 hours ended peacefully Friday with the surrender of the suspect, state police said.

The suspect surrendered to Indiana State Police about 12:30 p.m. at a Best Western hotel near the city of Brazil and Interstate 70, Sgt. Matt Ames said.

The standoff began about 10:15 a.m. Thursday when Terre Haute Police and the US Marshal Service tried to serve a warrant on the suspect, Shannon Jeffers, 40, of West Terre Haute. Someone fired a gunshot through the door, and officers evacuated everyone from the hotel and set up a perimeter. Jeffers released a woman and a child inside the room with him Thursday afternoon, police said.

While offers continued negotiating with Jeffers Friday, additional gunshots were fired at them, police said.

The warrant was for a probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Jeffers was transported to the Clay County Jail where he will face a charge of attempted murder, Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clark said.