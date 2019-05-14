Western Hockey League champions

(x _ won Memorial Cup)

2018-19 _ Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18 _ Swift Current Broncos

2016-17 _ Seattle Thunderbirds

2015-16 _ Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15 _ Kelowna Rockets

2013-14 _ x-Edmonton Oil Kings

2012-13 _ Portland Winterhawks

2011-12 _ Edmonton Oil Kings

2010-11 _ Kootenay Ice

2009-10 _ Calgary Hitmen

2008-09 _ Kelowna Rockets

2007-08 _ x-Spokane Chiefs

2006-07 _ Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06 _ x-Vancouver Giants

2004-05 _ Kelowna Rockets

2003-04 _ Medicine Hat Tigers

2002-03 _ Kelowna Rockets

2001-02 _ x-Kootenay Ice

2000-01 _ x-Red Deer Rebels

1999-00 _ Kootenay Ice

1998-99 _ Calgary Hitmen

1997-98 _ x-Portland Winterhawks

1996-97 _ Lethbridge Hurricanes

1995-96 _ Brandon Wheat Kings

1994-95 _ x-Kamloops Blazers

1993-94 _ x-Kamloops Blazers

1992-93 _ Swift Current Broncos

1991-92 _ x-Kamloops Blazers

1990-91 _ x-Spokane Chiefs

1989-90 _ Kamloops Blazers

1988-89 _ x-Swift Current Broncos

1987-88 _ x-Medicine Hat Tigers

1986-87 _ x-Medicine Hat Tigers

1985-86 _ Kamloops Blazers

1984-85 _ x-Prince Albert Raiders

1983-84 _ Kamloops Jr. Oilers

1982-83 _ Lethbridge Broncos

1981-82 _ Portland Winterhawks

1980-01 _ Victoria Cougars

1979-80 _ Regina Pats

1978-79 _ Brandon Wheat Kings

1977-78 _ x-New Westminster Bruins

1976-77 _ x-New Westminster Bruins

1975-76 _ New Westminster Bruins

1974-75 _ New Westminster Bruins

1973-74 _ x-Regina Pats

1972-73 _ Medicine Hat Tigers

1971-72 _ Edmonton Oil Kings

1970-71 _ Edmonton Oil Kings

1969-70 _ Flin Flon Bombers

1968-69 _ Flin Flon Bombers

1967-68 _ Estevan Bruins

1966-67 _ Moose Jaw Canucks

