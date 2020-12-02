West Virginia unveils free home-based coronavirus testing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia debuted a partnership for free home-based saliva coronavirus testing on Wednesday.

The testing kits from Vault Health can be requested on the state's coronavirus website. Results are expected in 24 to 48 hours after individuals send their test sample back in the mail. Officials said there are no restrictions on who can request the tests.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the news as the state reported 20 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 778 deaths. There were 678 new confirmed cases, for a total of 49,905.

Forty-seven of the state's 55 counties are classified with the state's most severe infection rate with 25 or more positive cases per 100,000 residents.

Justice said he expects the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer to reach the state on Dec. 14. He acknowledged that a focus on increasing testing in the state has not brought the outbreak under control.

“We hope and pray what will solve what is happening all across our land is the vaccine,” Justice said.