West Virginia senator to lead committee on natural resources

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Upshur County Republican Sen. Bill Hamilton has been tapped to lead a committee on natural resources.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael on Monday named Hamilton as chairman of the Natural Resources Committee.

Hamilton previously spent 16 years in the House of Delegates and was chair of that chamber's committee on natural resources from 2015 to 2018. He was elected to the Senate last year.

Carmichael says Hamilton's more than 30 years working for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources as a hunting safety instructor makes him a good fit for the position.

Hamilton says he wants to grow the state's tourism sector.