West Virginia seeking sponsors for youth summer food program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for organizations to help with programs to feed children during the summer when school is out.

The agency wants county boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations to participate in the Summer Food Service Program. The program provides free meals when children ages 18 and younger don't have access to school breakfast or lunch programs, the department said in a news release.

“We are grateful for those that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help our schools feed children, but it is still vitally important that community partners and organizations participate in the Summer Food Service Program to ensure these supports continue through the summer months and that no child goes hungry,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said.

Groups looking to participate can learn more by visiting the West Virginia Department of Education website.