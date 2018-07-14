West Virginia legislators recess Supreme Court hearings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers considering whether to recommend impeachment for indicted West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry have recessed for six days.

News outlets report the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday from the court's former technology director Scott Harvey and former assistant administrator Fletcher Adkins, who handled facilities and furniture for the court. Harvey was questioned by committee members about computers in the justices' homes and work done in those residences by court employees.

The committee recessed Friday afternoon and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Loughry pleaded not guilty last month to multiple federal counts, including fraud. He was suspended because of allegations he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain.

The House Judiciary Committee was given authority to investigate all Supreme Court justices for evidence of impeachable offenses.